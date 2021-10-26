BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

