Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $57.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

