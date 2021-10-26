Beyond Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $239,175.00 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $239,175.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00070131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00077934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00103434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.94 or 1.00129140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.03 or 0.06678323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

