Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,333 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,434 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for about 1.2% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Best Buy worth $104,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $34,535,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 118.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,802 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,449. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

