Berry (BRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Berry to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. On average, analysts expect Berry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $828.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Berry’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Berry worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.