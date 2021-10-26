Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock.

Shares of APF opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.74) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.24. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £283.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

