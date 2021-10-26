Benchmark Boosts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $185.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.14.

AN opened at $131.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $20,064,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,186,293 shares of company stock valued at $145,892,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 66.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

