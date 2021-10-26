Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the retailer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of BBBY opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

