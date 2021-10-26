Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €59.34 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.34 ($69.81) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Bechtle in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Bechtle in a report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bechtle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €107.42 ($126.37).

Bechtle stock opened at €64.94 ($76.40) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 52 week high of €67.88 ($79.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

