Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. 1,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,920. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $522.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

