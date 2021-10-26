Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 85,795 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

