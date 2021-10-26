Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,462 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of OneWater Marine worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $567,384.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $283,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $1,809,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $677.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

