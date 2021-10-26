Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $75,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 127.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 95,296 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $860.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

