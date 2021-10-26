Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,836 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,932,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 1,223.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 231,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 63,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 60,843 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NYSE VNE opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.51.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

