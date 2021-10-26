Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.78 Million Stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 65,955 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,526 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

