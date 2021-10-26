Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,833 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,041,000 after buying an additional 151,588 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,458,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,819,000 after buying an additional 169,312 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after buying an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NVT opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.