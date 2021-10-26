Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 61,559 Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,821,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $14,850,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $588,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TVAC stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

