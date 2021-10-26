Bank of Montreal Can Has $652,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58.

