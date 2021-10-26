Bank of Montreal Can Has $643,000 Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

LZB opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

