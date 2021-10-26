Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.