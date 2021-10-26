Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 202,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 973,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE VGR opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.