Bank of Montreal Can Buys 688 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lindsay by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lindsay by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNN opened at $145.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.41. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

