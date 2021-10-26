Bank of Montreal Can Buys 11,857 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 273.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Warner Music Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,038,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 141,672 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 in the last three months. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

