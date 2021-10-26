Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

BMRC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. 39,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,123. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $509.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

A number of analysts have commented on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

