Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.
BMRC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. 39,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,123. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $509.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.
A number of analysts have commented on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.