BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issues Earnings Results

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

BXS stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 77,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

