Banco BPM’s (BNCZF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BNCZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

