Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 171,807 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 467.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 213,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 171,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

BBVA opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

