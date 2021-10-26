Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $30.00 at Stephens

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.16 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -838.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,813,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,098,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $82,373,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

