BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.07%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 48.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth about $10,456,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

