Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75.
In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.
