Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.