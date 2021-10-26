Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,871,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 985,000 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems comprises approximately 3.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 1.25% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $87,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 81.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,489,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. 71,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,857. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.