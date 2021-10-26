Avnet (AVT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

