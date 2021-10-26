Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

AVNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

AVNW stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 127,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $332.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

