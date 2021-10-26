AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce $14.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.36 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 296.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $54.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.76 million, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $188.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $227.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

