AURA BIOSCIENCES, INC. (AURA) Plans to Raise $75 Million in October 29th IPO

AURA BIOSCIENCES, INC. (AURA) plans to raise $75 million in an initial public offering on Friday, October 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $420.2 million.

Cowen, SVB Leerink, Evercore ISI and BTIG acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

AURA BIOSCIENCES, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging our novel targeted oncology platform to develop a potential new standard of care across multiple cancer indications, with an initial focus on ocular and urologic oncology. Our proprietary platform enables the targeting of a broad range of solid tumors using Virus-Like Particles, or VLPs, that can be conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create Virus-Like Drug Conjugates, or VDCs. Our VDCs are largely agnostic to tumor type and can recognize a surface marker, known as heparan sulfate proteoglycans, or HSPGs, that are specifically modified and broadly expressed on many tumors. AU-011, our first VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved. We have completed a Phase 1b/2 trial using intravitreal administration that has demonstrated a statistically significant growth rate reduction in patients with prior active growth and high levels of tumor control with visual acuity preservation in a majority of patients, as assessed using clinical endpoints in alignment with feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA. These data supported advancement into a Phase 2 dose escalation trial, where we are currently evaluating suprachoroidal, or SC, administration of AU-011. We plan to present six- to 12-month safety and efficacy data from this trial in 2022, and, if favorable, initiate a pivotal trial in the second half of 2022. We are also developing AU-011 for additional ocular oncology indications and plan to file an IND in the United States in second half of 2022 for choroidal metastases. Leveraging our VDCs’ broad tumor targeting capabilities, we also plan to initiate a Phase 1a trial in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, or NMIBC, our first non-ophthalmic solid tumor indication, in the second half of 2022 and present Phase 1a data from this trial in 2023. VDCs are a novel class of drugs with a dual mechanism of action that promotes cancer cell death by both the delivery of the cytotoxic payload to generate acute necrosis and by activating a secondary immune mediated response. VDCs are analogous to antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, another technology that employs a targeting moiety and a cytotoxic payload. “.

AURA BIOSCIENCES, INC. was founded in 2009 and has 42 employees. The company is located at 85 Bolton Street Cambridge, MA 02140 and can be reached via phone at (617) 500-8864 or on the web at http://www.aurabiosciences.com/.

