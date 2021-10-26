Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,820 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

