Atlassian (TEAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $429.01 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $431.44. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.22, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.71.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

