Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. 646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,138. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

