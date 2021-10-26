Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

TSE:ATH traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,416,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,270. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.82 million and a P/E ratio of -5.27.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$232.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

