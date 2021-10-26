Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $13,750.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $13,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $27,978.26.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,042 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $56,236.68.

On Thursday, July 29th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,600 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $44,320.00.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,588. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $809.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 560.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

