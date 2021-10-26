Assetmark Inc. Purchases 431,610 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $391,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

