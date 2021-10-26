Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 3,952,260 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,952,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,320,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 32.66% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after purchasing an additional 209,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 687.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 504,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 785.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 327,274 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,594.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 279,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KIE stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

