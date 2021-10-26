Assetmark Inc. Buys 194,060 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $204,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.