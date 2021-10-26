Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $84,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

NYSE URI opened at $366.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.25 and a 12-month high of $370.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.