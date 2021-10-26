Assetmark Inc. Acquires 127,698 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $261,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

