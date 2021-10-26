Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASPU. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of ASPU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,368. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 53.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

