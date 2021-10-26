ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASGN has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.04.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ASGN by 22.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 8.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in ASGN by 14.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.