Arosa Capital Management LP Sells 301,260 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Arosa Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 301,260 shares during the quarter. FutureFuel accounts for about 0.8% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arosa Capital Management LP owned 0.91% of FutureFuel worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 34.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

FutureFuel stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $336.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.