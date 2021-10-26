Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

