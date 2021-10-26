Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Down to $18.25

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $17.50. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 5,011 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARBK shares. Barclays began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

